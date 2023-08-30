HubSpot, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for HubSpot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($1.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Barclays raised their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

HUBS opened at $525.10 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.82 and a 200-day moving average of $467.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

