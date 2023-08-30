HSBC Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $126.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PDD by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PDD by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 917,764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PDD by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 377,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

