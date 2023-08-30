HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. HP also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

HPQ opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 213,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,051 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in HP by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

