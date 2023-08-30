HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

