HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.97 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Get HP alerts:

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.