Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIW. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.