Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIW. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
View Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.3 %
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 Reasons Why Nike Should Be in Your Portfolio Down Here
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 AI Stocks That High-Yield Dividend Investors Will Love
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.