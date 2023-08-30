Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

