Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

