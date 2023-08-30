Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

HEINY opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heineken has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

