Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.
View Our Latest Report on HEINY
Heineken Stock Up 2.0 %
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 4 Reasons Why Nike Should Be in Your Portfolio Down Here
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 AI Stocks That High-Yield Dividend Investors Will Love
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.