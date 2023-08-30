Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $85.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,083,237,217 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,083,237,217.112885 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05415454 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $50,942,395.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.