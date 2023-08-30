Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Buys 985 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $14,765.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 1,649 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,735.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 19,753 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 185,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

