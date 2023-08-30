Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Acquires 1,649 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 1,649 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,735.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 985 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $14,765.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 19,753 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 185,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business's revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 10.39%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after buying an additional 83,806 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 87,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

