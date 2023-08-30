Head to Head Survey: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.63 billion 0.58 $423.61 million ($10.62) -0.76 Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $9.30 million $2.67 7.34

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jeffersonville Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PacWest Bancorp pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 5 4 0 2.44 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 150.10%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -59.41% 13.23% 0.89% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 16.49% 1.64%

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

