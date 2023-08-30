Head to Head Review: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) versus CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HUYA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -4.92% -2.58% -2.16% CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $8.25 billion 0.08 -$70.56 million ($0.23) -12.00 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA.

21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HUYA and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 3 1 0 2.00 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 18.84%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

HUYA beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through EVENTIM.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portals under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals, including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.