Head-To-Head Analysis: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) versus Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Free Report) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Surface Oncology and Apogee Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 3 0 0 2.00 Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 395.28%. Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -107.81% -65.57% Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Apogee Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Surface Oncology and Apogee Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $30.00 million 2.15 -$63.59 million ($1.53) -0.69 Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apogee Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Surface Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 which is in phase II clinical trial targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited and Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs include APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.