Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

HAYPY stock remained flat at $12.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Hays has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

