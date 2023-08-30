Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $517.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HVT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

