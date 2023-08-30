Harvest Finance Price Up 1.3% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $21.53 or 0.00078114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,689 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

