Harmony Trading Up 7.7% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Harmony has a market cap of $141.20 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,022,595,918 coins and its circulating supply is 13,476,445,918 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

