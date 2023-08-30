Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 30th

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

HBRIY opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.67) to GBX 390 ($4.92) in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

