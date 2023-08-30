Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

