Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
