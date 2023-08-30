Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.7 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

