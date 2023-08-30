Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.7 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.12.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
