Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.