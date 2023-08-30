Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 15,626.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F5 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 1.5 %

FFIV stock opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,031 shares of company stock worth $1,373,234. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

