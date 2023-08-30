Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $354,925.08 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,696.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00248576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00806339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00530534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00060867 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00121692 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

