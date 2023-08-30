Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.76

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Great Eagle

(Get Free Report)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.