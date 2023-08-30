Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GRT.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.88.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

