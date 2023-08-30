Globus Maritime (GLBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.17. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
