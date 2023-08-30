Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLT opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

