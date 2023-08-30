Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.60. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.