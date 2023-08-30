Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.24. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.72%.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

