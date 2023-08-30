Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.50

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 135500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78 and a beta of -0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

