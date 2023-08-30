GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$51.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

