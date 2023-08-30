Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.47.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

