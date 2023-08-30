FY2025 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $337.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otter Tail

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $83.89 on Monday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $2,156,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.