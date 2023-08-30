FY2025 EPS Estimates for Azul S.A. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Azul in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Azul Stock Performance

Azul stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.42. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,172,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

