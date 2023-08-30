FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang purchased 200,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,077,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,591. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

