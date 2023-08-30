FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of C$212.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.16 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FVI. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

