FY2023 Earnings Estimate for California Water Service Group Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

CWT stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.43. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 90.44%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

