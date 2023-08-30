Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 760,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,912,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,827. Futu has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

