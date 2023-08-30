Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Purchases 8,478 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $54,767.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,321,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,837,445.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $546,521.10.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74.

Funko stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

