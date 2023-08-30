FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIP)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $25.00.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 4 Reasons Why Nike Should Be in Your Portfolio Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.