FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.