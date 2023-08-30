Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

