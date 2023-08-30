Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in FOX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FOX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.6%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

