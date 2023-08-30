Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $73.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Schmitt bought 16,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,213.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,167 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.