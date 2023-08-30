Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.32.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.