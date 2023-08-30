Fmr LLC Has $284.55 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $284,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 192.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 630,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 414,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 567,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

