Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

FLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

FLO stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.