FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head to Head Review

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and FLEX LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A FLEX LNG 38.97% 18.11% 5.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Maritime and FLEX LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEX LNG 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FLEX LNG has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given FLEX LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FLEX LNG is more favorable than United Maritime.

1.0% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of FLEX LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FLEX LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and FLEX LNG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $33.42 million 0.61 $37.49 million N/A N/A FLEX LNG $368.39 million 4.58 $188.04 million $2.67 11.88

FLEX LNG has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. FLEX LNG pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. FLEX LNG pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

FLEX LNG beats United Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services. Flex LNG Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

